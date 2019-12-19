Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.64 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.55 EPS.

Rite Aid stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,631,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

