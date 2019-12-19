Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.99

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1248371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
The stock has a market cap of $264.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.
Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
