Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.99

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1248371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $264.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

