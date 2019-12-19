Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $2,981,440.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,422.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,005,916. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,680.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.43. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 89.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 889,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

