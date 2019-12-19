Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Earning Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news impact score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.16. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

