RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) Trading 16% Higher

RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) shares traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.87, 12,832 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 105,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

About RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

