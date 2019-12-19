Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0026

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Rupee has a total market cap of $95,863.00 and $40.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 47.7% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,040,200 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

