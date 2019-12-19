Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 4.1%

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, 29,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 42,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

