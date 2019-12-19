Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $340,592.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.01800490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.02617072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00561532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00655683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00051979 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,492,804 coins and its circulating supply is 16,375,492 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

