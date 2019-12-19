Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 19,437 Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Stock

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $292,332.48. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BQH traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 177.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

