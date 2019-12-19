Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. 1,701,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,388. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 869,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 842,366 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,463,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 654,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,793 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

