Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Acquires $13,970.75 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $13,970.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,586.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 18,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.64. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

