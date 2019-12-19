Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $230.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

