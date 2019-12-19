Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Announces Earnings Results

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SDI traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 74.50 ($0.98). 774,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million and a PE ratio of 37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.20. Scientific Digital Imaging has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($1.00).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a research note on Tuesday.

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

