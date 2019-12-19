SDL (LON:SDL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of LON SDL traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 582 ($7.66). The company had a trading volume of 90,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,309. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 630 ($8.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 570.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 521.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.92 million and a P/E ratio of 31.12.

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

