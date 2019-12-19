SDL (LON:SDL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of LON SDL traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 582 ($7.66). The company had a trading volume of 90,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,309. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 630 ($8.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 570.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 521.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.92 million and a P/E ratio of 31.12.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

