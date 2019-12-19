SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $519.96

SDL plc (LON:SDL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $519.96 and traded as high as $600.00. SDL shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 25,913 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) price target on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $536.19 million and a PE ratio of 31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 570.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.12.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

