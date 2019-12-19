SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $519.96

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

SDL plc (LON:SDL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $519.96 and traded as high as $600.00. SDL shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 25,913 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) price target on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $536.19 million and a PE ratio of 31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 570.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.12.

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

