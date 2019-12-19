Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.52. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 38,117 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEEL. Benchmark assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

