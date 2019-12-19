Semux (SEM) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Semux has a market capitalization of $769,950.00 and approximately $6,369.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034383 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001089 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000163 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,525,684 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.