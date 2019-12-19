Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.02

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and traded as high as $19.47. Seven Group shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 868,133 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Ryan Stokes 40,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

