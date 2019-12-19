Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $341.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $350.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.11. The company had a trading volume of 937,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,790. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $409.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

