ShowHand Tops One Day Volume of $103.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $15,083.00 and $103.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.01184229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.