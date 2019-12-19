SHPING Price Tops $0.0000 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a market capitalization of $10,798.00 and $36.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,793,425 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

