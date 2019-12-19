Silent Notary (SNTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,959.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $190,630.00 and approximately $8,959.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TOPBTC, YoBit, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

