Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Trading Down 2.2%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBMFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

