Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $3.44. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 10,139,085 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXX. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 4 ($0.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

