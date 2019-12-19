Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 7,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,253,070.00. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $708,950.45. Insiders have sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

