Software’s (STWRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Software stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Software has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

