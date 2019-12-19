Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company.

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 579,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.45. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

