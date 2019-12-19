Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Cigna (NYSE:CI) Share Price

News coverage about Cigna (NYSE:CI) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cigna earned a media sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the health services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.20. 2,439,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.37.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

