Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Price

Press coverage about WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WPX Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 1.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of WPX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,402,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 142.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

