Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.

SAH traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock worth $1,137,417. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

