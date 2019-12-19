Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.16. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.13.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

