Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spark Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE remained flat at $$113.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,933. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCE. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

