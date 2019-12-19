Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.0829 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1,986.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022938 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036391 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004071 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.73 or 0.02658953 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

