Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.96. Sprott shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 137,715 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $753.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

