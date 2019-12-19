SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 265,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.44.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in SPX by 2,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

