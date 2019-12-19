Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SSIF traded down GBX 6.64 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.42. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Get Sqn Secured Income Fund alerts:

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.