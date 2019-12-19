Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SSIF traded down GBX 6.64 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.42. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).
Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile
