SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSEZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 100,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. SSE PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.80%.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

