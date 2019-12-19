Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.13

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 51598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

TSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Stars Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after buying an additional 2,567,478 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stars Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at $75,451,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stars Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

