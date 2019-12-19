Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.43.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,789. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after acquiring an additional 278,461 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,114,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.