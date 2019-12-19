Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.60

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 29786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of $957.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 348 shares of company stock worth $13,289 and sold 11,056 shares worth $434,915. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 134.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

