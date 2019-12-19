Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

