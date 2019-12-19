Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SZU. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.94 ($18.53).

Shares of SZU traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.19 ($18.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of €16.33 ($18.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.95.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

