Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 10.2%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 915,434 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 856,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

