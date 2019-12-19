Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 8,025 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RUN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,871. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

