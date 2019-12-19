SunTrust Banks Trims Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Target Price to $14.00

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its target price cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

GDP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

