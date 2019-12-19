Swarm Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $8,549.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

