TaaS (TAAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,410.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007824 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui. In the last week, TaaS has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $1,410.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TaaS

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

