TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. TD Ameritrade reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 10,389,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,631. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

