Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:TK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 529,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,643. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $328.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

