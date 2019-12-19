TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Trading 11.5% Higher

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) shares rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.55, approximately 104,621 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 79,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 384,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,995.35. Also, Director Matt Zuga bought 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,202.89.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

